National Geographic Gives 'Genius' TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through April 23).



On the strength of 229.7 million TV ad impressions for promos leading up to its premiere last night, National Geographic's Genius is No. 1, moving up from third place (and 145.9 million TV ad impression) last time. The latest promo for the "global event series" about Albert Einstein name-checks its high-powered executive producers, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, and their earlier Oscar-winning project about a smart guy (A Beautiful Mind).



Meanwhile, Flip or Flop Vegas (HGTV) and Fargo (FX) make repeat appearances in our ranking while new entrants Great News (NBC) and Deadliest Catch (Discovery) take, respectively, third and fifth place.



Who’s Spending What Where: April 24, 2017



1) Genius, National Geographic

Impressions: 229,652,053

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 4%

Avg. View Rate: 90.91%

In-network Value: $1,759,513

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,359,252

2) Fargo, FX Network

Impressions: 183,519,158

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 93.53%

In-network Value: $1,842,567.73

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $470,241

3) Great News, NBC

Impressions: 134,720,807

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 4%

Avg. View Rate: 87.83%

In-network Value: $2,546,835

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $794,631

4) Flip or Flop Vegas, HGTV

Impressions: 120,235,526

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 1%

Avg. View Rate: 91.55%

In-network Value: $1,145,582

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $72,549

5) Deadliest Catch, Discovery Channel

Impressions: 115,469,373

Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 90.02%

In-network Value: $1,156,471

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $198,293

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).