Fox Renews 'Dr. Oz' Through 2018-19 Season

Sony Pictures Television has renewed The Dr. Oz Show through the 2018-19 television season on the Fox Television Stations, which carry the show in the country’s biggest markets, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. The deal takes the show through its 10th season in syndication.

“There is an avalanche of health information hitting Americans every day and our show has become a field guide in helping viewers navigate their path to wellness,” said show host Dr. Mehmet Oz in a statement. “I am honored to be able to continue our mission to make America healthier and happier.”

Fox-owned stations that carry the show are WNYW/WWOR New York, KTTV/KCOP Los Angeles, WFLD/WPWR Chicago, WTXF Philadelphia, KDFW/KDFI Dallas, KTVU/KICU San Francisco, WTTG Washington D.C., KRIV/KTXH Houston, KSAZ/KUTP Phoenix, KMSP Minneapolis, WOFL/WRBW Orlando, WJZY Charlotte and KTBC Austin.

“The Fox Television Stations Group have been our partners since launch and their commitment and support has been key to the long-term success of The Dr. Oz Show,” added John Weiser, president, U.S. Distribution, Sony Pictures Television. “The Dr. Oz Show franchise delivers tremendous multi-platform sales and marketing opportunities for local stations across the country.”

Dr. Oz got his start in syndicated talk on The Oprah Winfrey Show, where the renowned cardiologist appeared regularly. In 2009, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo launched Dr. Oz as its own show, with Sony Pictures Television producing.

In the just concluded May sweep, Dr. Oz improved 8% in households to a 1.4, according to Nielsen Media Research.