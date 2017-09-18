Fox Puts More Six-Second Spots in NFL Broadcasts

Fox continued to run its six-second ad drill during its America’s Game of the Week broadcast with phone company T-Mobile running three of the shorter ads during the NFL contest.



Following in the footsteps off YouTube, Fox Networks Group introduced the six-second ads as a way to reduce ad clutter while maintaining its ad revenue. The sport ads run in premium programming and command a premium price, according to market sources. The NFL, whose ratings fell last year, is also looking for ways to speed up its pace of play.



T-Mobile was the first advertiser to create a campaign specifically for the six-second format. The commercials, when watched in order, told a story and delivered a message for the mobile phone company.



Related: Fox Joins YouTube in Endorsing Six-Second Ads



One of the six-second spots ran in the pregame and then to of the ads and a 30-second spot for T-Mobile ran in a single pod during the game as the Denver Broncos crushed the Dallas Cowboys.



“T-Mobile shares our spirit for embracing and trying new methods to effectively reach consumers at scale,” said Bruce Lefkowitz, executive VP of ad sales for Fox Networks Group. “By changing the length of the ad, we’ve changed where the ad can go, driving even more impact for a brand’s message. T-Mobile’s kick off spot on Sunday is the perfect example of the way this shorter ad can receive premier placement and deliver premier effectiveness.”



Spending on the campaign was not disclosed, but six-second spots were reportedly being sold for about $200,000.



Visa ran a six-second spot during Fox’s season opener last week that talked about its hurricane relief efforts. Fox first used six-second ads during its Teen Choice awards show.



Sources say Fox has already sold about half of the six-second spots it has allocated for sale during the NFL season.



New six-second ads are expected to run in FX programming in the next week, with Fox broadcast shows on deck as the new season begins.