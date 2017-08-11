Fox Expands Teen Choice With Festival on YouTube

Fox Networks Group said it will try to reach teens with its Teen Choice 2017 programming by working with YouTube.



YouTube will be the exclusive social platform for Teen Fest 2017, a free music and arts festival that will be steamed on YouTube celebrity Jake Paul’s channel.



YouTube will also use virtual reality technology for live coverage of the Red Carpet Teen Choice pre-show.



During the telecasts of the show, Mars and Duracell will air six-second commercials, a format that was pioneered by YouTube that Fox is using for the first time.



“Fox continues to be at the forefront of improving the viewer experience and delivering higher impact ad loads, and this collaboration is the latest example of those efforts,” added David Levy, executive VP, digital revenue for Fox Networks Group. “Teen Choice 2017 viewers will get back to the show faster thanks to innovative ad formats, shorter ad pods and fewer commercial breaks, all of which also provides greater attention to and engagement with the brand messages that are shown.”



“Technologies like VR180 will give YouTube fans around the world an opportunity to experience the red carpet as if they were there,” said Tara Walpert Levy, VP, agency and media sales for Google & YouTube. “It's also wonderful to see Fox embracing innovative ad formats built for mobile audiences during one of their biggest events of the year.”



Teen Fest 2017 is an eight-band, three-hour extravaganza that will feature performances by Jake Paul and Team 10, Echosmith, Bea Miller, Hey Violet, New Hope Club, Prettymuch, Sleeping with Sirens and STEP. Held in downtown Los Angeles at 3 p.m. PT on Aug. 13, Teen Fest 2017 will also feature food trucks, art installations, inflatable games and an 85’ Ferris wheel.



Teen Choice 2017 airs live on Fox on Aug. 13 from 8:00–10:00 p.m. ET and 8-10 p.m. PT on tape.