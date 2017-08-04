TCA17: YouTube Greenlights ‘Karate Kid’ Reboot With Macchio, Zabka

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour

YouTube is waxing on a reboot of the Karate Kid franchise.

Cobra Kai will reunite 80s adversaries Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in a 10-episode, half-hour series set to premiere on YouTube Red in 2018.



Written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, Cobra Kai comes from Sony Pictures Television Studios and Overbrook Entertainment.

“The minute I heard about this project, I knew we had to have it. The Karate Kid became an instant classic in the 1980s, and still resonates with audiences around the world and on YouTube today,” said Susanne Daniels, global head of original content, YouTube.

YouTube also unveiled its fall slate Friday, which includes: Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television, Do You Want to See a Dead Body?, Good Game, Lace Up: The Ultimate Sneaker Challenge, Lifeline, Furze World Wonders, Katy Perry: Will You Be My Witness?, season three of Foursome, season two of Rhett & Link’s Buddy System, season two of Mind Field, season two of Fight of the Living Dead and Lazer Team 2.