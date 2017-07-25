Nielsen Adds Hulu, YouTube TV to TV Ratings

In a move that will give media buyers and sellers a view into viewership patterns of a new class of virtual MVPDs, Nielsen announced Tuesday that “eligible TV viewing” from Hulu and YouTube TV are now included in its Digital in TV Ratings.

Nielsen said the extended measurement into those OTT services will also contribute to the C3/C7 currency (three-day or seven-day window) that the industry relies on for TV advertising. That viewing will count toward viewing in Nielsen’s standard TV ratings.

YouTube TV launched in a handful of markets in April and recently expanded its reach into ten additional markets.Hulu introduced a beta version of its new live TV servicein May.

Nielsen noted that it will combine digital viewing of live, DVR and VOD on Hulu’s live service and YouTube TV with “traditional linear audience metrics” across their reach on web browsers, tablets and smartphones.

