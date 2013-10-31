Fox Picks Up 'The Real' for Fall 2014

The Fox Television Stations will launch Warner Bros.’ The Real next fall, and the show also will air in a second cable window on BET.

“Five hosts for the price of one – score! Seriously, we’re all looking for younger adults and this program delivered big time,” said Frank Cicha, senior VP of programming for the Fox Television Stations. “This skew suggests daypart flexibility, which opens up lots of interesting scheduling opportunities, especially in our duopolies. Should be fun.”

Fox tested The Real last summer for four weeks on WNYW New York, KTTV Los Angeles, WTTG Washington, D.C., WTXF Philadelphia, KSAZ Phoenix, KRIV Houston and WTVT Tampa to strong ratings results. Across all seven markets, The Real improved time-period performance by 40% among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54.

Next fall, the show will air on 18 Fox-owned stations.

“The Real brought viewers a unique combination of elements that were missing from daytime, a real, multi-cultural conversation about issues that women of all ages are talking about,” said Ken Werner, president, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, in a statement. “Daytime viewers from across the nation tuned in everyday to share in the fun, authentic, energetic and wonderfully outrageous hour that is The Real experience.”

The Real joins several other Warner Bros.-produced shows that also air on the Fox-owned stations: TMZ; TMZ Live, which the Fox stations just picked up through the 2016-17 TV season; and Bethenny, which launched this fall and stars Bethenny Frankel.

The Real features five women — Tamar Braxton, Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley — in a panel talk show format. The show will be executive produced by SallyAnn Salsano.

Warner Bros.’ first-run production arm, Telepictures, will produce The Real in Los Angeles. Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution is distributing.