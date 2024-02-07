Fox Orders Season Three of ‘Animal Control’

Animal Control, a Joel McHale comedy about animal control workers who are good with the animals but not so much with humans, is getting a third season on Fox. Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Dan Sterling created the show and Tad Quill is showrunner.

McHale plays Frank, who was dismissed from the police department for trying to expose corruption, and finds work as an animal control worker.

“Animal Control is an incredibly irreverent series that expresses everything viewers expect from a Fox comedy,” said Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming, Fox Entertainment. “It has an amazing amount of momentum behind it, and we’ve been so impressed by the work Joel, Bob, Rob, Dan, Tad, Jake [Fuller, executive producer] and the entire cast are delivering for season two we wanted to reward them with the opportunity to deliver even more of this special show to fans next season.”

Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi Patel, Grace Palmer and Gerry Dee are also in the cast.

Season two starts March 6. It will feature the guest stars Ken Jeong, Sarah Chalke and Krystal Smith.

Animal Control averages 5.2 million multiplatform viewers, according to Fox, half of them on Hulu.

The show is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios and executive produced by McHale, Fisher, Greenberg, Sterling, Quill and Fuller.

Fox calls Animal Control its first wholly-owned live action comedy.