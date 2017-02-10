Fox Orders Medical Drama Pilot 'The Beast'

Fox has ordered a pilot for medical drama The Beast.

The show is being produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television and Neal Baer’s Baer Bones.

In each episode, a doctor with his own clinical fear of death faces three challenging medical cases. Two will live one will die, but the doctor never stops fighting the odds, Fox says.

Related: Fox’s ‘24: Legacy’ Tops Promos for Third Week in a Row

Baer and Dawn DeNoon are the pilot's executive producers and writers. Jessica Shulman is also an executive producer.