Fox Orders Medical Drama Pilot 'The Beast'
Fox has ordered a pilot for medical drama The Beast.
The show is being produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television and Neal Baer’s Baer Bones.
In each episode, a doctor with his own clinical fear of death faces three challenging medical cases. Two will live one will die, but the doctor never stops fighting the odds, Fox says.
Baer and Dawn DeNoon are the pilot's executive producers and writers. Jessica Shulman is also an executive producer.
