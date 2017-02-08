Fox’s ‘24: Legacy’ Tops Promos for Third Week in a Row

B&C has partnered with attention analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Feb. 5).

On the strength of 179.3 million TV ad impressions, Fox’s 24 spin-off 24: Legacy holds onto first place for the third week in a row. Now that it’s finally premiered (as the lead-out program after the Super Bowl before settling into its usual Monday night timeslot), look for a new No. 1 in next week’s chart.

Another Fox show, APB, grabs third place, thanks to 106.9 million TV ad impressions. It was just edged out of second place by Legion (FX), with 108.5 million.

Two other cable shows, both newcomers to our chart, round out the ranking: The Detour (TBS) at No. 4 and Imposters (Bravo) at No. 5.

1) 24: Legacy, Fox

Impressions: 179,287,854

Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 86.15%

In-network Value: $2,763,907

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,646,597

2) Legion, FX Network

Impressions: 108,499,250

Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 76.20%

In-network Value: $2,186,764

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $652,083

3) APB, FOX

Impressions: 106,850,552

Imp. Types: National 87%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 72.80%

In-network Value: $2,203,461

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,208,085

4) The Detour, TBS

Impressions: 98,879,916

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 86.09%

In-network Value: $2,043,020

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $55,819

5) Imposters, Bravo Network

Impressions: 97,939,170

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

Avg. View Rate: 86.56%

In-network Value: $2,809,324

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $716,002

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).