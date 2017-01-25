Promos for Fox's '24: Legacy' Rack Up More Than 150 Million TV Ad Impressions

B&C has partnered with attention analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Jan. 22).

Fox's 24 spin-off 24: Legacymoves up from No. 2 to No. 1 on the strength of 153.5 million TV ad impressions as its big premiere approaches. It's the lead-out program for Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5. FX's Baskets, now in its second season, also moves up a spot, from No. 3 to No. 2, while the network's Legion, based on the Marvel Comics character, debuts on our chart at No. 4.

Two other top-five finishers this week: Another new entrant, Hunted, CBS's latest reality TV competition (it premiered Jan. 22) at No. 3, and History's new SEAL Team Six drama Six (it premiered Jan. 18), slipping down a notch to No. 5 from No. 4 last week.

Who's Spending What Where: January 23, 2017

1) 24: Legacy, Fox

Impressions: 153,477,094

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 89.36%

In-network Value: $5,336,912

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $712,091

2) Baskets, FX Network

Impressions: 123,436,207

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 13%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 91.30%

In-network Value: $1,351,570

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $468,274

3) Hunted, CBS

Impressions: 118,248,002

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 76.26%

In-network Value: $8,017,143

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $129,404

4) Legion, FX Network

Impressions: 109,103,290

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 79.40%

In-network Value: $2,817,214

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

5) Six, History Channel

Impressions: 100,982,584

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 4%

Avg. View Rate: 82.64%

In-network Value: $1,483,779

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $530,633

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).