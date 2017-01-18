Promos for ‘Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence’ Nabs 243.9M TV Ad Impressions
By Jason Damata
B&C has partnered with attention analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Jan. 15).
Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence,Investigation Discovery's provocatively titled docuseries, has appeared in our ranking twice before (once at No. 2 in December and then at No. 5 earlier this month), but vaults to No. 1 this time on the strength of just under a quarter billion TV ad impressions for promos leading up to its Jan. 15 premiere.
Meanwhile, following a week in which cable networks swept our top 5, Big Four broadcaster Foxreturns to our ranking twice with major promo love for 24: Legacy at No. 2 and APB at No. 5, while its cable sibling FX plugs the return of Zach Galifianakis vehicle Baskets at No. 3 and History hypes its new SEAL Team Six drama Six at No. 4.
1) Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence, Investigation Discovery
Impressions: 243,916,232
Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 1%
Avg. View Rate: 90.71%
In-network Value: $1,014,200
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $807,118
2) 24: Legacy, Fox
Impressions: 174,986,079
Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 2%
Avg. View Rate: 89.05%
In-network Value: $8,206,752
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0
3) Baskets, FX Network
Impressions: 158,722,429
Imp. Types: National 87%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 2%
Avg. View Rate: 92.49%
In-network Value: $1,883,823
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $507,903
4) Six, History Channel
Impressions: 151,493,407
Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 3%
Avg. View Rate: 83.66%
In-network Value: $2,090,016
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $833,462
5) APB, Fox
Impressions: 139,200,235
Imp. Types: National 84%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 2%
Avg. View Rate: 89.28%
In-network Value: $3,435,242
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0
Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics
Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.
Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.
Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.
In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.
Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.
National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.
National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.
National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.
National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.
Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.
VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)
OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).
