Promos for ‘Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence’ Nabs 243.9M TV Ad Impressions

B&C has partnered with attention analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Jan. 15).

Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence,Investigation Discovery's provocatively titled docuseries, has appeared in our ranking twice before (once at No. 2 in December and then at No. 5 earlier this month), but vaults to No. 1 this time on the strength of just under a quarter billion TV ad impressions for promos leading up to its Jan. 15 premiere.

Meanwhile, following a week in which cable networks swept our top 5, Big Four broadcaster Foxreturns to our ranking twice with major promo love for 24: Legacy at No. 2 and APB at No. 5, while its cable sibling FX plugs the return of Zach Galifianakis vehicle Baskets at No. 3 and History hypes its new SEAL Team Six drama Six at No. 4.

Related: Commercial Loads Rose in December

1) Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence, Investigation Discovery

Impressions: 243,916,232

Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 1%

Avg. View Rate: 90.71%

In-network Value: $1,014,200

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $807,118

2) 24: Legacy, Fox

Impressions: 174,986,079

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 89.05%

In-network Value: $8,206,752

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

3) Baskets, FX Network

Impressions: 158,722,429

Imp. Types: National 87%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 92.49%

In-network Value: $1,883,823

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $507,903

4) Six, History Channel

Impressions: 151,493,407

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 83.66%

In-network Value: $2,090,016

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $833,462

5) APB, Fox

Impressions: 139,200,235

Imp. Types: National 84%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 89.28%

In-network Value: $3,435,242

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).