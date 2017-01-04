Fox's Promo Push for 'The Mick' Tops a Quarter Billion TV Ad Impressions for a Second Week

B&C has partnered with attention analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Jan. 1).

For the second week in a row, Fox's new sitcom The Mick takes first place, propelled by nearly 272 million TV ad impressions for its promos in just one week, basically holding steady (in the previous 7-day period it had 274 million). Tyler Perry's Too Close to Home debuts in our chart at No. 2 on the strength of 218 million TV ad impressions for its promos, leading up to its second-season premiere on TLC on Jan. 4.

Meanwhile, at No. 3, Freeform continues to put major promo muscle behind Beyond, while FX's hyperdramatic teaser for Taboo, which counts Tom Hardy and Ridley Scott among its executive producers, joins our ranking at No. 4, followed by ESPN's SportsCenter at No. 5.

Who’s Spending What Where: January 2, 2017

1) The Mick, Fox

Impressions: 271,989,301

Imp. Types: National 57%, Local 41%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 94.35%

In-network Value: $4,797,040

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,285,861

2) Too Close to Home, TLC Channel

Impressions: 218,059,376

Imp. Types: National 82%, Local 16%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 85.65%

In-network Value: $906,752

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $651,296

3) Beyond, Freeform

Impressions: 210,021,611

Imp. Types: National 69%, Local 28%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 92.45%

In-network Value: $684,614

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $580,251

4) Taboo, FX Network

Impressions: 168,816,251

Imp. Types: National 65%, Local 32%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 79.34%

In-network Value: $3,544,144

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

5) SportsCenter, ESPN

Impressions: 149,565,853

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

Avg. View Rate: 87.90%

In-network Value: $1,575,769

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).