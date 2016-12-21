Freeform’s ‘Beyond’ Promo Push: 166.4 Million TV Ad Impressions in One Week

B&C has partnered with analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Dec. 18).

Beyond, the Freeform drama set to premiere on Jan. 2, was No. 4 on our chart last week, but surges to No. 1 this time on the strength of 166.4 million TV ad impressions for its promos, just edging out The Mick (Fox), which racked up 159.9 million TV ad impressions.

Two new entrants this week: Gold Rush (Discovery Channel) and the College Football Playoffs (ESPN). Meanwhile, Mars (National Geographic), which repeatedly took the No. 1 spot on our chart, slips to No. 4. The miniseries aired its sixth and final episode on Dec. 19.

Who’s Spending What Where: December 19, 2016

1) Beyond, Freeform

Impressions: 166,427,656

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 7%

Avg. View Rate: 96.79%

In-network Value: $772,883

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $33,900

2) The Mick, Fox

Impressions: 159,932,910

Imp. Types: National 67%, Local 27%, VOD/OTT 6%

Avg. View Rate: 92.45%

In-network Value: $1,297,714

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $831,425

3) 2017 College Football Playoffs, ESPN

Impressions: 158,799,227

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 1%

Avg. View Rate: 67.73%

In-network Value: $2,000,842

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $70,701

4) Mars, National Geographic Channel

Impressions: 134,250,464

Imp. Types: National 71%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 17%

Avg. View Rate: 92.44%

In-network Value: $679,072

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $42,056

5) Gold Rush, Discovery Channel

Impressions: 124,952,724

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 6%

Avg. View Rate: 91.73%

In-network Value: $737,128

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).