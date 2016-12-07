‘Mars’ Promo Surges Back to No. 1 With Nearly 300M TV Ad Impressions in One Week

B&C has partnered with iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Dec. 4).

After having been briefly deposed last week by http://www.broadcastingcable.com/articles-taging/foxFox’s Star, National Geographic's Marssurges back to the top on the strength of 298.8 million TV ad impressions for its promos, which means it’s held our No. 1 spot four out of the last five weeks.

New chart entrant The Mick (Fox) also overshadows Star, taking the No. 2 spot. And another chart newcomer, A Crime to Remember, which kicked off its fourth season on Investigation Discovery last night, edges out Incorporated, Syfy’s dystopian drama, which slips one spot down to No. 5.

Who’s Spending What Where: December 5, 2016

1) Mars, National Geographic Channel

Impressions: 298,812,325

Imp. Types: National 69%, Local 18%, VOD/OTT 13%

Avg. View Rate: 83.65%

In-network Value: $1,124,163

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $160,574

2) The Mick, Fox

Impressions: 216,293,085

Imp. Types: National 70%, Local 27%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 94.53%

In-network Value: $4,444,109

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

3) Star, Fox

Impressions: 210,787,160

Imp. Types: National 66%, Local 31%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 90.75%

In-network Value: $4,379,227

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,075,477

4) A Crime to Remember, Investigation Discovery

Impressions: 179,644,636

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 73.34%

In-network Value: $793,638

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

5) Incorporated, Syfy

Impressions: 164,293,005

Imp. Types: National 81%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 8%

Avg. View Rate: 87.66%

In-network Value: $1,008,651

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $183,250

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).