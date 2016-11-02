Fox Slates Music Drama ‘Star’ for Dec. 14

Fox will debut Star, a music-rich drama from Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy, Wednesday, Dec. 14. The premiere will lead out of Empire’s season three fall finale. Star will then premiere in its regular time period with a new episode Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 9 p.m.

Featuring a soundtrack of original music and lively performances, Star seeks to capture the tuneful vibe of Empire. The show follows three young singers as they navigate the cutthroat music business. The cast includes Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt and newcomer Jude Demorest in the title role. Guest stars include Lenny Kravitz, Naomi Campbell and Tyrese Gibson.

Star comes from 20th Century Fox in association with Lee Daniels Entertainment. Daniels and Donaghy are the creators and executive producers. Pamela Oas Williams and Effie Brown are also executive producers, while Chuck Pratt is exec producer and showrunner.

Daniels is a co-creator of Empire and an accomplished filmmaker too; his features include The Butler.

Donaghy comes from a theater background. His TV credits include The Mentalist.