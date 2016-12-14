Fox Gives ‘Star’ Major Promo Push: 225.7M TV Ad Impressions in One Week

B&C has partnered with analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Dec. 11).

Fox’s Star and National Geographic's Marsswitch places in our ranking, with the former taking the top spot on the strength of 225.7 million TV ad impressions for its promos, while the latter slips to No. 2. The blitz is a measure of the high hopes Fox has for the musical drama, which premieres Dec. 14.

Meanwhile, Freeform appears in our chart for the first time, with big pushes for Beyond and Shadowhunter, while History returns to sell the new season of survival/reality drama Alone.

1) Star, Fox

Impressions: 225,740,415

Imp. Types: National 57%, Local 38%, VOD/OTT 5%

Avg. View Rate: 86.52%

In-network Value: $5,407,096

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $565,329

2) Mars, National Geographic Channel

Impressions: 176,609,949

Imp. Types: National 65%, Local 18%, VOD/OTT 17%

Avg. View Rate: 89.78%

In-network Value: $704,605

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $116,330

3) Alone, History Channel

Impressions: 167,227,199

Imp. Types: National 82%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 7%

Avg. View Rate: 94.25%

In-network Value: $655,024

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $181,305

4) Beyond, Freeform

Impressions: 162,461,008

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 6%

Avg. View Rate: 97.12%

In-network Value: $503,225

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $50,830

5) Shadowhunters, Freeform

Impressions: 137,477,783

Imp. Types: National 87%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 5%

Avg. View Rate: 98.00%

In-network Value: $342,318

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).