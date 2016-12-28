Fox’s Promo Push for ‘The Mick’: 273.9 Million TV Ad Impressions in One Week

B&C has partnered with attention analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Dec. 25).

Fox’s new sitcom The Mick takes first place on the strength of 273.9 million TV ad impressions in just one week (up from 159.9 million during the previous 7-day period), in support of its Jan. 1 premiere, while Star, also on Fox, takes fourth place leading up to its Jan. 4 return (after the heavily hyped pilot episode kick-off on Dec. 14).

Meanwhile, our previous No. 1, Freeform’s Beyond, actually saw a week-over-week surge in TV ad impressions, going from 166.4 to 247.4 million — though it slips to third place thanks to The Mick and new entrant Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence, Investigation Discovery’s provocatively titled six-part docu-series that starts Jan. 15.

1) The Mick, Fox

Impressions: 273,940,540

Imp. Types: National 55%, Local 41%, VOD/OTT 4%

Avg. View Rate: 89.82%

In-network Value: $4,936,626

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $943,478

2) Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence, Investigation Discovery

Impressions: 268,536,043

Imp. Types: National 79%, Local 17%, VOD/OTT 4%

Avg. View Rate: 94.14%

In-network Value: $500,168

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $448,847

3) Beyond, Freeform

Impressions: 247,363,365

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 6%

Avg. View Rate: 95.61%

In-network Value: $750,636

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

4) Star, Fox

Impressions: 160,040,672

Imp. Types: National 69%, Local 24%, VOD/OTT 7%

Avg. View Rate: 90.83%

In-network Value: $708,097

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,571,663

5) Shadowhunters, Freeform

Impressions: 145,500,861

Imp. Types: National 81%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 8%

Avg. View Rate: 93.05%

In-network Value: $460,496

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).