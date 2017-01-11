FX’s Promo Push for ‘Taboo’: Nearly a Quarter Billion TV Ad Impressions in 7 Days

B&C has partnered with attention analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Jan. 8).

Cablers entirely shut out broadcast nets in our top 5, with Taboo (FX) taking the No. 1 position on the strength of nearly a quarter billion TV ad impressions for promos leading up to its Jan. 10 U.S. premiere. The BBC One-produced Tom Hardy vehicle (he’s also a series creator along with his father, Edward “Chips” Hardy, and Steven Knight) debuted on our chart at No. 4 last week, with 168.8 million TV ad impressions.

Of particular note elsewhere in our ranking: CMT is putting heavy promotional muscle behind its reboot of Nashville (which it rescued after ABC cancelled it) and TBS is showing Full Frontal With Samantha Bee the love for its second season.

Who’s Spending What Where: January 9, 2017

1) Taboo, FX Network

Impressions: 245,474,927

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 13%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 73.37%

In-network Value: $3,926,098

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,235,454

2) Too Close to Home, TLC Channel

Impressions: 193,045,309

Imp. Types: National 84%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 77.75%

In-network Value: $898,847

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $493,198

3) Nashville, Country Music Television (CMT)

Impressions: 175,583,527

Imp. Types: National 73%, Local 24%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 83.94%

In-network Value: $766,083

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $413,408

4) Full Frontal, TBS

Impressions: 174,980,024

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

Avg. View Rate: 84.28%

In-network Value: $2,273,578

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

5) Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence, Investigation Discovery

Impressions: 157,314,281

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 1%

Avg. View Rate: 93.49%

In-network Value: $883,294

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $141,323

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).