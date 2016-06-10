CMT Saves Country Drama 'Nashville'

Nashville, the soapy country drama recently canceled by ABC, will return for a new season on cable net CMT. SVOD partner Hulu will make all episodes available to stream the day after they run on CMT.

The series is produced by Lionsgate, ABC Studios, and Opry Entertainment. Production will continue in Nashville with Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz at the helm.

The deal was negotiated by Lionsgate Television Group president Sandra Stern on behalf of Lionsgate and ABC Studios; Sarah Levy of Viacom Kids and Family Group on behalf of CMT; and Hulu executives.

“CMT heard the fans. The wave of love and appreciation they have unleashed for Nashville has been overwhelming,” said Brian Philips, president of CMT. “Nashville is a perfect addition to our evolving line-up of big music specials, documentaries, and original series. We see our fans and ourselves in this show and we will treasure it like no other network. Nashville belongs on CMT.”

Nashville is set amidst the country music industry in the famed Music City. The recently wrapped fourth season attracted more than 8 million weekly viewers across all platforms, according to CMT, and drew women 18-34 in particular.

“CMT and Hulu are the perfect combination for our iconic and beloved series Nashville and we want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support—#Nashies, you helped make this possible,” said Kevin Beggs, chairman of the Lionsgate Television Group.