Fox Orders Five More Episodes of Drama ‘Star’

Fox said it ordered five additional episodes of its music drama Star.



The series will have 18 episodes this season, up from the 13 origianlly planned.



Star’s season 2 premiere drew a 2.4 live plus seven rating, which was its highest since its series debut. It was up 20% from its season 1 finale. Having more episodes of one of its higher-rated shows will help Fox's primetime overall.



The next new episode of Star airs Wednesday and will feature an appearance by recording artist Noah Brooks.



Star is produced by 20th Century Fox in association with Lee Daniels Entertainment.