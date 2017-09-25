Fox’s Live ‘Rent’ Production to Air Jan. 27

Fox’s live musical production of Rent will air Sunday, Jan. 27, at 7-10 E.T. live, and tape delayed for Pacific Time. Rent will be executive produced by Marc Platt (Grease: Live, La La Land, Wicked), Adam Siegel, Julie Larson, Al Larson and Revolution Studios’ Vince Totino, Scott Hemming and Marla Levine.



A re-imagining of Puccini’s “La Bohème,” and set in New York City's then-gritty East Village, Rent tells the story of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams during a time of great social and political turmoil. It won four Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize.



The show originally was produced in New York by New York Theatre Workshop and on Broadway by Jeffrey Seller, Kevin McCollum, Allan S. Gordon and New York Theatre Workshop.



