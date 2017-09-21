Matthew Broderick On Board for Fox’s ‘A Christmas Story Live!’

Matthew Broderick will be the narrator in Fox’s A Christmas Story Live! when it airs Dec. 17. Broderick will play the grown-up Ralphie Parker, who looks back on his favorite childhood Christmas and his yearning for a BB gun. Broderick joins Maya Rudolph in the three-hour live musical production.



Additional casting information will be announced soon, said Fox.



Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television is producing A Christmas Story Live!



Broderick is perhaps best known for his role in 1986 comedy Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. He was last seen in Rules Don’t Apply, directed by and starring Warren Beatty, and Manchester By the Sea, directed by Kenneth Lonergan.



Broderick’s theater credits include “It’s Only a Play,” “Nice Work If You Can Get It,” “The Odd Couple” and “The Foreigner.” In 2005, he starred in the film version of “The Producers,” reprising his Tony Award-nominated performance as Leo Bloom.



Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will executive produce the Fox special. Scott Ellis is an executive producer and will be the director overseeing the stage direction. Alex Rudzinski is an executive producer and will be the live television director.



Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will compose new songs for the special.