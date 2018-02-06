Fox Orders Comedy Pilot Produced and Starring Lake Bell
Fox Broadcasting said it ordered a comedy pilot that will be executive produced, co-written and star Lake Bell.
Bless This Mess is about a newlywed couple that give up their lives in New York City and moves to a simpler life. Because this is a comedy, things don’t work out as planned.
The single-camera comedy is not aimed at the fall season. The network calls it an off-season pilot that will be shot in June.
20th Century Fox is the studio for the project.
Liz Meriwether and Katherine Pope also serve as executive producers and writers.
