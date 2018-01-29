Fox Orders Pilots For Drama, Comedy Series

Fox Broadcasting said it has ordered pilots for new drama and comedy series.



The comedy is called Daddy Issues, from 3 Arts Entertainment in association with 20th Century Fox.



The single-camera show stars Erin Foster and is loosely based on her life as a single 30-something whose dad falls in love with her best friend.



The drama is an untitled project from Ilene Chaiken and Melissa Scrivner Love. The show is from 20th Century Fox and 3 Arts Entertainment.



The program is about an FBI agent in the middle of a domestic terrorism investigation whose career is threatened by an affair she’s having with a prominent general and how she rebuilds her life and reputation.