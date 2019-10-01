Fox News is Most Watched Cable Network in Third Quarter

Fox News remained undefeated in 2019 as it finished the third quarter as the most watched cable network in both primetime and total day, according to Nielsen.

In primetime, Fox News averaged 2.4 million viewers during the period of July 1 to Sept. 29 -- down 1% from the same period in 2018 -- besting cable news rival MSNBC and sports network ESPN, which finished tied for second with 1.5 million viewers. Fox News has topped the primetime charts for all three quarters in 2019, according to Nielsen.

HGTV finished in fourth place for the quarter with 1.2 million viewers, followed by USA Network, CNN and TLC, which all tied for fifth with 1 million viewers each. Hallmark Channel (972,000), Investigation Discovery (893,000) and History (892,000) rounded out the top 10, according to Nielsen.

Fox News finished first on a total day basis for the 13th consecutive quarter despite a 3% year-to-year decline, topping in order MSNBC, Nickelodeon, HGTV and ESPN in the category, according to Nielsen.