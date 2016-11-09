Fox News' Megyn Kelly Joins Kelly Ripa on 'Live'

Working on very little sleep, Fox News’ Megyn Kelly joined Kelly Ripa for the first time as guest host on Disney-ABC’sLive with Kelly on Wednesday, the morning after the closely-fought election.

“How did the polls get it so wrong?” Ripa asked Kelly, who responded, “what they think so far is there really was a hidden Trump vote. The reason they say that happened, when the pollsters called up and asked if you were a likely voter, they didn’t talk to enough of those. Some people also felt stigmatized about voting for Trump and didn’t want to tell the pollsters.”

“It was a resounding victory, there’s no question about it.”

“I’ve never seen anything like this. I think you’ll never have a result like this where people got it this shockingly wrong.”

While Kelly agreed with Ripa that many people were shocked about the outcome of the election, she had reassuring words for the show’s live audience.

“After all of these elections, half the country is severely disappointed and half the country is elated, and it always ends up being ok. This is the United States of America and it’s the most glorious place to live in the world,” said Kelly. “Love him or hate him, he is the President-Elect of our country. What he needs right now is our prayers.”

Kelly has a book coming out, Settle for More, which is said to detail her sexual harassment by then Fox News CEO Roger Ailes and is currently renegotiating her contract at Fox News where she’s said to be asking for annual salary of more than $20 million.