Fox News Launches Election YouTube Channel

Fox News launched a dedicated YouTube channel, Fox News Election Headquarters, providing extensive video coverage of the presidential election. The channel will feature clips from Fox news shows, reports from embedded producers and content from The Strategy Room, Fox News’ online political talk show.

FNC will be responsible for selling ads on the channel, which will be promoted on the network and its web properties.

The network will launch dedicated channels for Fox News and Fox Business Network in the coming weeks

"Our partnership with YouTube creates a remarkable opportunity to expand our reach by engaging a new audience and providing another platform on which FOX News fans can access compelling content as we enter the final weeks of this historic presidential election season,” said Joel Cheatwood, senior VP of development for Fox News.

YouTube has increasingly become a go to place for networks looking to attract a young, tech-savvy audience. Recently Discovery Communications inked a deal with the Google-owned video site to syndicate its content on dedicated channels. Last year Fox News competitor CNN teamed up with the site for a pair of presidential primary debates featuring user submitted questions.