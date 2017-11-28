Fox News Channel Promotes Advertising Sales Executives

Fox News Channel promoted three senior advertising sales executives to new positions under new ad sales president Marianne Gambelli.



The three executives are Dominick Rossi, named senior VP of eastern sales; Frank Sorace, appointed senior VP of sales planning and operations; and Sam Moser, who becomes senior VP of national sales.



“I am thrilled to add Dom, Frank and Sam to the senior leadership team overseeing ad sales for the multiplatform businesses across FNC and FBN,” Gambelli said. “Their innovative insights and strategic partnerships have delivered record revenues for both networks and I am confident their leadership will help maximize our position in the marketplace and enhance our cross-portfolio capabilities.”



Related: Fox News Channel Signs Mark Levin For Sunday Show



Rossi had been VP of eastern sales. He will continue to oversee all ad sales out of the New York office for both Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network. He joined Fox News in 2007.



Sorace has been with Fox News for 21 year and has managed day-to-day TV sales operations since the network launched in 1996.



Moser had been VP of national sales and will continue to oversee the Chicago, Detroit, Dallas and LA offices. He joined Fox News in 2005.