Fox News Channel Signs Mark Levin for Sunday Show

Conservative radio talk show host Mark Levin has joined Fox News Channel as host of a new weekend show.



Life, Liberty & Levin will air Sundays at 10 p.m. beginning in February 2018.



The hour show will include interviews and debate around "fundamental values and principles undergirding American society, culture, politics, and current events," says Fox.



“Mark’s passion for the principles found in the Constitution and success in talk radio has made him a distinct figure in the media landscape. We look forward to adding this spirited program to our weekend lineup," said Suzanne Scott, president of programming.



Levin hosts the syndicated Mark Levin Show, which airs on more than 300 stations and satellite radio.



“I am honored to join Fox News, a network I have enjoyed appearing on as a guest for quite some time," said Levin of the new gig. "As a proud citizen of the United States, I am delighted to share the significance of American values with such a wide audience and look forward to engaging with important guests about crucial topics.”



Related: Fox Tackles Taxes With House Speaker