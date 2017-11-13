Fox Tackles Taxes With House Speaker

Fox News Channel's Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will co-moderate a town hall on tax reform with House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 6:30-7:30 p.m. from Herndon, Va., a suburb of Washington.

That comes as the House and Senate are hammering out a tax reform bill that will likely slash corporate tax rates.

Ryan will answer questions from the audience as well as the moderators.

The special will be bracketed by a half-hour Special Report with Baier providing the latest on the tax reform proposals and an abbreviated The Story, with MacCallum anchoring post-town hall analysis and takeaways.

The House Ways & Means Committee passed that body's version of tax reform last week, with a vote in the full House expected this week. There is also a Senate version, so the two bills will need to be reconciled (unless one version gets an up vote from both bodies).



Ryan is not expected to make significant changes to the bill before it is passed, according to Politico.





