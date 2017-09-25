Fox News Channel Adds Caldwell as Political Analyst

Fox News Channel said it has signed Gianno Caldwell as a political analyst.

Caldwell, a Republican consultant and founder of Caldwell Strategic Consulting, will appear on daytime and primetime programming on Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.



“Gianno’s insight has been widely valued across our network, prompting healthy discussion and debate on critical issues facing the country. We are delighted to have him officially join the Fox News Channel, sharing top-notch analysis with our viewers,” said Suzanne Scott, president of programming for Fox News Channel.

In August, Caldwell criticized President Trump’s comments following the White Supremecist rally in Charlottesville.

“I am excited, honored and humbled to bring my political analysis exclusively to the number one cable network in the nation,” Caldwell said. "Fox News has felt like family since my first appearance on the network. I am thankful for God's continued favor throughout this journey and I am thankful for the support of my family, colleagues and friends."

Caldwell also serves as a correspondent to Extra TV, covering red carpets in Hollywood and Washington, D.C. and is a contributor to The Hill.