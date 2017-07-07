Fox Business Network Suspends Charles Payne

Fox Business Network on-air host Charles Payne was suspended Thursday amid sexual harassment allegations made against him.

A Fox Business Network spokesperson confirmed Payne’s, who hosts the network’sMaking Money series, suspension pending further investigation. Rotating sub-hosts will fill in for Payne onMaking Money, which Payne has hosted since 2014.

Payne just last month singed amulti-year agreementwith the network. In a statement FBN said: “We take issues of this nature extremely seriously and have a zero tolerance policy for any professional misconduct. This matter is being thoroughly investigated and we are taking all of the appropriate steps to reach a resolution in a timely manner.”

According toThe Los Angeles Times,which first reported the story, Payne admitted to theNational Enquirer he was engaged in a three-year extramarital affair with a married female political analyst who frequently appeared on FBN and Fox News from 2013 to 2016.

