Fox Names Adam Ciongoli Chief Legal and Policy Officer

Fox Corp. named Adam Ciongoli as chief legal and policy officer, effective December 1.

Ciongoli comes to Fox from Campbell Soup Co., where he was general counsel and chief environmental, social and governance officer.

He succeeds Viet Dinh, who announced plans to step down in August after settling several lawsuits including paying $787 million to voting machine maker Dominion Voting System

Fox is being sued by another voting machine maker, Smartmatic.

“I am pleased to welcome Adam to the Fox executive leadership team,” said Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch. “Adam’s extensive legal experience across various industries and government will be a tremendous asset to our company.”

Before Cambell Soup, Ciongoli was with Lincoln Financial Group, Willis Group Holdings and Time Warner Europe.

“I’m excited to join the Fox team at such a dynamic time in the media industry,” said Ciongoli. “Fox is uniquely positioned to build on the momentum that has been established by its industry leading brands. I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success.”