Fox Names Adam Ciongoli Chief Legal and Policy Officer
Exec had been with Campbell Soup Co.
Fox Corp. named Adam Ciongoli as chief legal and policy officer, effective December 1.
Ciongoli comes to Fox from Campbell Soup Co., where he was general counsel and chief environmental, social and governance officer.
He succeeds Viet Dinh, who announced plans to step down in August after settling several lawsuits including paying $787 million to voting machine maker Dominion Voting System
Fox is being sued by another voting machine maker, Smartmatic.
“I am pleased to welcome Adam to the Fox executive leadership team,” said Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch. “Adam’s extensive legal experience across various industries and government will be a tremendous asset to our company.”
Before Cambell Soup, Ciongoli was with Lincoln Financial Group, Willis Group Holdings and Time Warner Europe.
“I’m excited to join the Fox team at such a dynamic time in the media industry,” said Ciongoli. “Fox is uniquely positioned to build on the momentum that has been established by its industry leading brands. I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.