Fox Is First To Give Vizio’s Interactive Jump Ads a Try

Vizio said it is beta testing a new ad format called Jump Ads and that Fox is the first programmer to test the feature.

Jump ads appear as interactive overlays at the end of a linear TV program. They direct viewers to a supporting app on Vizio SmartCast to continue their viewing experience.

In Fox’s execution, the Jump Ad appears at the end of the new series Welcome to Flatch and directs viewers to catch up on past episodes on the Fox Now App, where the first seven episodes of the docu-comedy are streaming.

“As the provider of both the TV hardware and software, Vizio is in a unique position to create an environment that reduces friction and increases usability,” said Adam Bergman, VP of sales at Vizio Ads. “Jump Ads represent yet another step in Vizio ongoing mission to unify the smart TV experience with features that benefit viewers, content providers and advertisers.”

Jump Ads leverage Vizio’s Inscape ACR technology to recognize when a program participating in the Jump Ads program is on air, as well as additional proprietary Vizio software to then target and serve the overlay to the viewer in real-time.

“Clearly, the viewing experience has changed, with both linear and streaming playing an integral role for the foreseeable future,” said Natalie Park, senior VP, marketing strategy and media at Fox Entertainment. “Innovations like Jump Ads that integrate these formats for viewers create a better live, tune-in experience that caters to the on-demand expectation that the binge-watching cultural phenomenon has created.” ■