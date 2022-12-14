Fox Gives the World Cup TV's Biggest Promo Push Three Weeks in a Row

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv (opens in new tab) to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through December 11.

Fox’s FIFA World Cup Qatar is No. 1 for the third week in a row.

The rest of the ranking is dominated by seasonal fare and specials: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries celebrates The Gift of Peace in second place and Hallmark Channel promotes Christmas Class Reunion in third, while CBS gives some love to its Ghosts “Ghostmas” special in fourth place and Disney-owned ABC engages in some synergy by promoting Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration in fifth.

Notably, The Gift of Peace scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (111) in the ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch its promos all the way through (vs. interrupting viewing by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) FIFA World Cup Qatar (opens in new tab) , Fox

Impressions: 324,444,398

Interruption Rate: 1.05%

Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $5,650,935

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

2) The Gift of Peace (opens in new tab) , Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Impressions: 258,821,003

Interruption Rate: 3.03%

Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,481,517

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) Christmas Class Reunion (opens in new tab) , Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 243,939,442

Interruption Rate: 3.70%

Attention Index: 83 (17% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,496,740

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) Ghosts “Ghostmas” special (opens in new tab) , CBS

Impressions: 226,926,540

Interruption Rate: 1.13%

Attention Index: 78 (22% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $3,069,995

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (opens in new tab) , ABC

Impressions: 189,710,059

Interruption Rate: 1.61%

Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,457,336

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast). ■