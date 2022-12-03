Fox-DirecTV Deadline Passes Without Blackout Beginning
Agreement on new distribution deal could be near
The distribution agreement between Fox and DirecTV expired at midnight Friday Pacific Time, but Fox’s stations and cable networks remained available to the satellite TV company’s subscribers without a blackout.
Since Fox began warning viewers that a black out was possible, the two sides have been exchanging proposals. That process continued into the wee hours on Friday,
The extended carriage appeared to indicate that an agreement was near.
The expiring agreement covers the Fox-owned TV stations and cable networks FS1, FS2, Big 10 Networks, Fox Deportes and Fox Soccer. Fox News and the Fox Business Network are covered by a separate contract.
A blackout would affect the U.S.-Netherlands World Cup game and college football on Saturday and the NFL on Sunday in addition to entertainment and news programming.
In October, Fox warned that its distribution deal with cable operator Altice was about to expire, but the two sides reached a new, extended deal averting a blackout. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
