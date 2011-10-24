Fox, Debmar-Mercury Renew 'Wendy Williams' Through 2014

Debmar-Mercury and the Fox Television Stations have renewed The Wendy Williams Show through 2014 on the Fox-owned stations, according to Frank Cicha, Fox's senior vice president of programming and Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury.

"Wendy is delivering a great show every day that stands out from the pack and continues to grow creatively," said Marcus and Bernstein in a statement. "This season's episodes are fresh, funny and star-studded, and her must-see 'Hot Topics' segments are simply compelling. With viewers, audiences and affiliate stations embracing her show more than ever, we believe that the franchise is still poised for additional growth."

The Wendy Williams Show performs well for the Fox stations across the board. On WNYW New York, the show is the station's top performer among women 25-54 for the entire day, except primetime.

While Wendy Williams is a success for Fox, it is ratings-challenged in many other markets. Nationally, it averaged a 1.0 among households in the week ended Oct. 9, making it the lowest-rated talk show by that measure.