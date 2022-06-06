Fox Corp. Names Gabrielle Brown To Head Investor Relations
By John Eggerton published
Ex-banker succeeds current Fox News Media COO/CFO Joe Dorrego
Fox Corp. has tapped Gabrielle Brown to head up investor relations as executive VP and chief investor relations officer. She succeeds Joe Dorrego, who continued in that role after he was named chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Fox News Media.
Brown reports to Fox Corp. chief financial officer Steve Tomsic, who thanked Dorrego for doing double duty since 2020, when he was tapped for the Fox News Media posts, while his successor as chief investor relations officer was found.
Dorrego continues as COO and CFO of Fox News Media.
Brown joins the company from UBS, where she had been managing director, global internet and media industries. She had previously been a portfolio manager at BBT Capital Management, where she focused on the internet, tech, media, telco and cable sectors. ■
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
