Dorrego Named Fox Corp. Chief Investor Relations Officer, Nelson is Fox Stations CFO

Joseph Dorrego, chief financial officer of Fox Television Stations, has been named chief investor relations officer and executive VP of corporate initiatives at Fox Corporation, as the company will be known after 21st Century Fox’s merger with Walt Disney.

Dorrego will lead the development and execution of Fox Corporation’s investor relations program, among other duties.

Mike Nelson has been named executive VP and chief financial officer of Fox Television Stations.

“Joe will play an important role as Fox Corporation looks to engage and inform shareholders and the financial community,” said John Nallen, chief operating officer at Fox Corp. “Not only is he incredibly familiar with Fox’s portfolio of assets and our vision for the company’s future, Joe also possesses a deep understanding of our industry that will enable him to highlight our unique position in the market.”

Dorrego will report to Nallen.

Nelson, appointed by Jack Abernethy, Fox Television Stations chief executive officer, starts in the new role March 1. He is executive VP and chief financial officer for Twentieth Century Fox Film.

"During his 26-year tenure at Fox, Mike has made significant contributions, developed an impressive track record of proven leadership and will be an invaluable asset to FTS,” said Abernethy. “He is known as a strategic executive with strong financial acumen, and we are all looking forward to working with him in his new role."

Fox Television Stations owns and operates 28 stations in the U.S.

"I am excited to be part of the Fox TV Stations' leadership team and continue my career with Fox,” said Nelson. “I look forward to working with Jack to best position the business for the future."