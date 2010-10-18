Fox Buys Syndie Rights to ‘Modern Family'

Fox Television Stations has acquired the broadcast

syndication rights to hit sitcom Modern

Family from Twentieth Television, Fox announced Monday.

The series, which averages 12.6 million viewers a week, has

been sold in 10 markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Houston,

Minneapolis, Phoenix, Orlando and Baltimore. It will make its syndication

premiere in fall 2013.

"On the heels of Big Bang

Theory and Dr. Oz, the

acquisition of Modern Family ensures

the continuing flow of A-level hit product to the Fox Stations," said Frank

Cicha, senior vice president of programming, Fox Television Stations, in a

statement.

Modern Family was previously

sold in cable syndication to USA Network, also for a fall 2013 start.