Fox Buys Syndie Rights to ‘Modern Family'
Fox Television Stations has acquired the broadcast
syndication rights to hit sitcom Modern
Family from Twentieth Television, Fox announced Monday.
The series, which averages 12.6 million viewers a week, has
been sold in 10 markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Houston,
Minneapolis, Phoenix, Orlando and Baltimore. It will make its syndication
premiere in fall 2013.
"On the heels of Big Bang
Theory and Dr. Oz, the
acquisition of Modern Family ensures
the continuing flow of A-level hit product to the Fox Stations," said Frank
Cicha, senior vice president of programming, Fox Television Stations, in a
statement.
Modern Family was previously
sold in cable syndication to USA Network, also for a fall 2013 start.
