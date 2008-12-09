Fox Business Inks Carriage Deal With Cox

Fox Business Network has signed a distribution deal with Cox Communications, Tim Carry, the network’s senior vice president of affiliate relations announced Tuesday.

Beginning Jan. 1, FBN will launch on Cox's 2 million digital subscribers in markets including Phoenix, San Diego, Hartford, Las Vegas and New Orleans.

The deal with Cox, the third largest cable company in the country, will bring FBN's total distribution to 45 million homes.

FBN will be available to Cox customers on their digital cable sport and information tier.





FBN is already available on Time Warner, Charter, Comcast, Verizon FiOS, AT&T and DirecTV.