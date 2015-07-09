Fox Adds WTXF Philadelphia to 'Boris and Nicole' Test

The Fox Television Stations are adding another station, WTXF Philadelphia, to their four-week test of The Boris and Nicole Show. Starting Monday, July 13, the show will begin airing on the station at 2 p.m., temporarily replacing Warner Bros.’ TMZ and Fox’s own Dish Nation.

Boris and Nicole, starring married couple Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker, is currently airing on six Fox owned stations in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Detroit, Phoenix and Washington, D.C., as well as on two Sinclair stations, one Block Communications station and 11 Media General stations.

On Wednesday, the third day of the show’s test, it averaged a 0.8 rating/3 share among households in the overnight weighted metered markets, down 33% from its 1.2/4 lead-in average, and even with its year-ago time period average, which was Hollywood Today Live in New York and Los Angeles.

Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Boris and Nicole is averaging a 0.7/5 after three days, up 40% from last year’s time period average of 0.5/3, but down 36% from its lead-in average of 1.1/8.