Fox Adding Warner Bros.' 'TMZ Live' in Five More Markets
Starting Monday, Oct. 1, the Fox Television Stations will
expand their test of TMZ spin-off, TMZ Live, to five more markets.
Those markets and timeslots are WFLD Chicago at 2 p.m., KDFW
Dallas at 1 p.m., WFXT Boston at 1 p.m., WJBK Detroit at 2 p.m. and KMSP
Minneapolis at 2 p.m.
Those stations join KTTV Los Angeles and KSAZ Phoenix. KTTV
launched the show in March and KSAZ followed in June.
TMZ Live features TMZ creator and executive producer
Harvey Levin and other TMZ reporters
and producers chatting in the TMZ
newsroom about news of the day. It originally aired as a Web spinoff on sites
such as UStream.
