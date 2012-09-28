Fox Adding Warner Bros.' 'TMZ Live' in Five More Markets

Starting Monday, Oct. 1, the Fox Television Stations will

expand their test of TMZ spin-off, TMZ Live, to five more markets.

Those markets and timeslots are WFLD Chicago at 2 p.m., KDFW

Dallas at 1 p.m., WFXT Boston at 1 p.m., WJBK Detroit at 2 p.m. and KMSP

Minneapolis at 2 p.m.

Those stations join KTTV Los Angeles and KSAZ Phoenix. KTTV

launched the show in March and KSAZ followed in June.

TMZ Live features TMZ creator and executive producer

Harvey Levin and other TMZ reporters

and producers chatting in the TMZ

newsroom about news of the day. It originally aired as a Web spinoff on sites

such as UStream.