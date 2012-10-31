Fox Acquires Sheen's 'Anger Management'

The Fox Television Stations have acquired Debmar-Mercury's Anger

Management, starring Charlie Sheen, for a fall 2014 premiere, Fox and

Debmar said Wednesday.

"Typical wisdom says off-cable shows aren't right for

general syndication, but that's way too narrow-minded for today's

reality," said Frank Cicha, FTS' senior VP of programming, in a statement.

"When a program produces these ratings, regardless of the platform, you

have to take it seriously. We did, and we expect Anger Management to be a key piece of our sitcom dominance for

years to come."

Fox has acquired the show for nine of its markets: WNYW/WWOR

New York, KTTV/KCOP Los Angeles, WFLD/WPWR Chicago, KDFW/KDFI Dallas, WTTG/WDCA

Washington, D.C., KRIV/KTXH Houston, KSAZ/KUTP Phoenix, KMSP/WFTC Minneapolis

and WOFL/WRBW Orlando.

Fox picked up Anger Management on a cash-plus- barter

basis, meaning it will pay a cash license fee as well as allowing the

syndicator national advertising time in the show. The show will air in

double-runs in access and late-fringe every day of the week. Fox purchased the

show for four years -- or throughout its network run -- with an option for

three more years.

Last summer, the show aired in a ten-episode test on FX,

launching as the most-watched primetime scripted comedy premiere in cable

history. Over its ten episodes, Anger Management averaged 4.53 million

viewers and 2.5 million adults aged 18-49, cable's key demographic. As per the

producers' agreement with FX, that ratings performance guaranteed an order of

90 more episodes and sent the show into broadcast syndication.

Anger Management adds to Fox's growing stable of

off-net comedies, which includes syndication's top-rated sitcom, The Big

Bang Theory, and will see Twentieth's Modern Family added to the

line-up next fall.

"We are thrilled to have Fox as our core station group

for Anger Management as we begin rolling it out nationally," said

Debmar-Mercury copresidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein in a statement.

"Fox is acquiring today's most valuable sitcoms, and a broad-based,

male-driven sitcom like Anger Management will

play perfectly with both Big Bang Theory and

Modern Family on Fox stations in

major markets. Anger Management achieved

record-breaking ratings on FX and we believe it will perform extremely well in

off-network syndication."

The show's producer, Lionsgate Television, began production

on the 90-episode order on Sept. 24, with Emmy- and Golden Globe Award-winning

actor Martin Sheen, and Sheen's real-life dad, joining the cast in a recurring

role, playing "Martin Goodson," Charlie's father. Bruce Helford

serves as executive producer and showrunner. Mark Burg, Joe Roth, Vince Totino

and Dave Caplan are executive producers. Anger Management is produced by

Lionsgate Television and distributed by Debmar-Mercury.