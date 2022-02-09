Four TV Stations Get duPont-Columbia Awards

The duPont-Columbia awards were given out February 8, with 16 winners. Columbia University gives out the awards for the best journalism in the nation.

Among TV stations, KARE Minneapolis won for prison-themed KARE11 Investigates: Cruel & Unusual, KNXV Phoenix won for police investigation Full Disclosure & Politically Charged, KNTV San Francisco for housing investigation The Moms of Magnolia Street, and KXTV Sacramento for Fire-Power-Money: Holding PG&E Accountable, a look at the utility giant.

Blindspot: Tulsa Burning, which looked at the race massacre of 1921, got a duPont-Columbia for History Channel, WNYC Studios and KOSU, and HBO’s pandemic documentary In the Same Breath got one as well.

CBS News won a prize for Military Sexual Assault: Norah O’Donnell Investigates and Vice News for The Shockwave, about an explosion in Beirut. PBS won for the Independent Lens/Topic special Philly D.A., POV/American Documentary/LBx Africa film Softie, about an activist in Kenya, and POV/American Documentary/Third Shift Media film Through the Night, about a family-run day care operation.

The winning podcasts were Waste Land from NPR/Planet Money/Frontline on PBS, about a marketing scam related to plastic; homeless-themed According to Need–99% Invisible, from Stitcher Media and PRX; and The Line from Apple and Jigsaw Productions, about the war crimes trial of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher.

The New York Times won for Day of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took the U.S. Capitol and Amazon Studios/Participant Media/Storyville Films for My Name is Pauli Murray, about the author and activist.

Judy Woodruff and Dr. Sanjay Gupta hosted the duPont-Columbia program.

Stations WVUE New Orleans, WBBM Chicago and KUSA Denver were finalists for duPont Columbia awards. ■