Former Turner Exec Joseph Dugan Named President of T Media Sales

T Media Sales said it named former Turner exec Joseph Dugan as president.

Dugan, most recently VP, portfolio sales and client partnerships at WarnerMedia, will oversee T Media Sales’s efforts for its over-the-top and over-the-air diginet clients. He will be based in New York.

T Media Sales clients include Fremantle‘s Buzzr, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Comet, Charge, TBD and Stadium, NBC’s Cozi and LX and Circle, owned by Gray Television and the Grand Ole Opry.

“Joe has a successful track record of innovative leadership, data-driven sales experience, and deep relationships with advertisers, making him uniquely qualified to help our clients succeed in today’s changing advertising environment,” said T Media Sales CEO and founder Janet Schoff. “We are excited for him to help develop the next level of service and innovation for T Media Sales’ partners.”

Before Time Warner was acquired by AT&T, Dugan was senior VP of Turner Digital Properties and senior VP of CNN Digital.

“Audiences continue to discover Diginets through the rise of connected TVs and OTA antennas and T Media Sales has an established reputation for bringing the best of what diginets offer to the marketplace,” Dugan said. “As platform and viewership choices continue to proliferate, there are significant advantages that OTA and OTT diginets create, including access to quality programming and loyal audiences. I look forward to expanding these relationships, creating new opportunities, and working alongside our clients and network partners.”