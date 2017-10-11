Buzzr Scores Documentary On History of TV Game Shows

Buzzr has scored the rights to exclusively premiere Game Changers, a documentary on the world of game shows, narrated by Alex Trebek.

In addition to airing on Buzzr, a digital broadcast network that airs on the secondary channels of TV stations around the country, Game Changers will also appear on the primary channel of the Fox owned stations that carry Buzzr, giving it stronger distribution.

Game Changers will debut on Oct. 20 at 8 p.m.

Digital broadcast networks have been getting increasing attention and some are beginning to line up original programming.

“Game Changers will mark the first original content to air on Buzzr and will examine the cultural impact of this extremely influential entertainment genre,” said Ron Garfield, executive vice president and general manager of Buzzr. “From the first airing of Truth or Consequences in 1941 through today, every buzzer will be pressed as Alex Trebek guides us through the most comprehensive look at this beloved national pastime and the lasting impression game shows have had on our culture. We are thrilled to be the exclusive premiere home to this extraordinary look at Americana.”

The two-hour documentary is produced by Ballinran Entertainment in association with Monkey Time Media.

“Even though game shows have played a major role in the history of broadcasting, there is a tendency to overlook the influence they’ve had on our culture,” said Craig Thompson, the documentary’s Director and Executive Producer of Ballinran Entertainment. “We wanted to shine the spotlight on the trailblazers who brought these trailblazing shows into our living rooms.”

Trebek interviewed many of his colleague in the game show hosting game, including Peter Marshall, Tom Kennedy, Wink Martindale, Pat Sajak, Vanna White, Regis Philbin, Drew Carey, Howie Mandell and the late Monty Hall.

“What a great time I had re-connecting with my fellow game show hosts, and hearing their insights into the history of game shows,” said Alex Trebek, Host and Executive Producer of Game Changers. “I even learned some new things about this genre that has played such an important role in my life.”

Buzzr was launched in 2015 by FreemantleMedia North America, which owns a huge library of game shows. Distribution efforts for Buzzr are led by Debmar-Mercury. Ad Sales representation is handled by T Media Sales.