Former McDonald’s Executive Alycia Mason Named CEO of GroupM’s Wavemaker U.S.

GroupM said it named former McDonald’s executive Alycia Mason as CEO of its Wavemaker U.S. media agency network.

In addition to heading Wavemaker’s U.S. operations, Mason will join the network’s global leadership team and the North American leadership team for GroupM.

Mason will report to GroupM North America CEO Sharb Farjami, who previously held the CEO title at Wavemaker U.S.

"Alycia is a proven leader and change agent with an impressive track record of enhancing customer experiences and delivering impactful business results," said Farjami. "Her digital expertise, strategic mindset, brand savvy, and experience leading large, integrated teams make her the ideal leader to drive growth for Wavemaker U.S. Her forward-thinking leadership and brand-side perspective will be invaluable to our entire organization.”

At McDonald’s, Mason was field VP, heading a multistate organization supporting 1,000 restaurant locations. She also served as the burger chain’s chief U.S. customer experience officer and as VP of digital customer experience and media, expanding its omnichannel business, doubling profitability and media return on investment.

“Alycia is a trailblazer with extensive experience and a deep understanding of the challenges global brands face today. She is uniquely poised to support our clients in making business-critical decisions at the intersection of revenue and technology to secure their future growth,” said Toby Jenner, global CEO, Wavemaker, and global president, GroupM Clients. “I’m excited to work with her and look forward to seeing her lead Wavemaker in the U.S. into its next successful chapter, by positively provoking, innovative solutions for both our clients and our people.”

Before McDonald’s Mason was executive VP at Publicis Groupe, working on the Kellogg’s account. She held agency posts at Starcom, Mindshare and OMD.

“In my career, I have always been passionate about leading brands and teams through transformative industry change, and this next chapter will be no exception,” Mason said. “I am drawn to Wavemaker’s inventive culture and am excited to lead the industry-leading talent who consistently push the boundaries of the modern media experience. Together, we will work alongside our advertisers to achieve stellar business results and meaningfully impact the audiences and businesses they care most about.”

