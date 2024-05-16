GroupM Names Toby Jenner President, GroupM Clients

Giant media buyer GroupM said it named Toby Jenner as global president, Group M Clients, a new position at the company.

In addition to his new role, Jenner will continue as CEO of GroupM’s Wavemaker agency.

The move is designed to accelerate GroupM’s growth, with Jenner leading the company’s go-to-market strategy as well as its growth, marketing and communications functions.

"Toby's deep understanding of client needs, industry knowledge, and track record as the industry’s most successful new business leader make him the best possible candidate to lead our growth and marketing efforts going forward,” GroupM global CEO Christian Juhl said.

“We have the strongest agencies in the business backed by the world’s most advanced media delivery platform and codified way of working underpinned by our unrivalled, scaled intelligence,“ Juhl said. “Putting our story in Toby’s hands will give us a significant edge as we further strengthen our position and look to accelerate our growth in the months ahead.”

Jenner has spent two decades with GroupM agencies, including MediaCom and Wavemaker, in markets ranging from the United States and the United Kingdom to Australia and Singapore.

"Over the past year and a half, we've demonstrated the success of combining agency talent with GroupM’s globally-scaled technology and activation capabilities," Jenner said. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase our networked capabilities, which we have been developing across GroupM, to drive the next phase of growth for our organization. I look forward to collaborating with Christian, our agency leaders and, just as importantly, the incredible talent we have across the world’s No. 1 media group to help drive our clients’ business impact and deliver them exceptional growth.”